Delta Air Lines to hire 1,000 pilots by next summer

Delta Air Lines said it will resume hiring pilots as the travel demand rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, Delta cut more the 1,800 pilots through early retirement and put about 1,700 junior pilots on inactive status. Earlier this year, the carrier said it planned to have all of its pilots who were placed on inactive status back by the fall.

Over 100 new pilots will be hired between June and August, and after that, Delta said it expects those numbers to increase dramatically until next summer.

