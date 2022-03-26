PARAMUS, N.J. (WPIX) – A human corpse was ejected from a van on the way to a funeral home during a car crash in New Jersey Friday afternoon, according to police.

The five-car crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 also involved a horse trailer, officials said.

“During the crash which involved a horse trailer and a funeral home livery vehicle an ejection of mortal remains occurred,” police in Paramus wrote on Facebook.

In photos of the accident shared to Facebook, a stretcher could be seen resting partially on the roadway, right next to the front wheel of a truck towing the trailer.

Police said the corpse, which was on a stretcher and wrapped in a sheet just before the crash, was not damaged, The Daily Voice reported. The horse from the trailer was able to escape without injuries.

A funeral home van and a horse trailer were involved in a multi-vehicle car crash in New Jersey on Friday. (Paramus Police Department)

Three people were hospitalized but with no serious injuries, authorities said.