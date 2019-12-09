Cyberattack downs city computers in site of Navy attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTAJ) — Federal authorities are investigating a cyberattack on the city of Pensacola, Florida, home to the naval air station where a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others on Friday.

City officials became aware of the cyberattack early Saturday morning, hours after the shooting, but expressed caution about linking the two incidents.

However, they were not prepared to outright dismiss any links. Much of the city’s computer systems remained offline Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the city said federal authorities were alerted to the cyberattack as a precaution, in light of the deadly violence at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.