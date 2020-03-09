Customs seizes $12K worth of counterfeit toothbrush heads in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) — Border Patrol agents seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes from Turkey that was worth more than $12,000.

Specifically, US Customs and Border Protection(CBP) say they confiscated more than 1,400 fake ‘Oral-B’ toothbrush heads.

The load would have gone for more than $12,000 at the suggested retail price.

This is CBP’s second ‘Oral-B’ toothbrush-head seizure in five months.

In November, Philadelphia officers seized 20,400 counterfeit oral-b toothbrush heads shipped from China.

Agents say the latest seizure came from Turkey.