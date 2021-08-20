Crossbow nocks sold at Dick’s, Cabela’s, Bass Pro, recalled after serious injuries reported

(WTAJ) — A crossbow brand has issued a recall for their white arrow nocks after they received dozens of injury reports, including more than 20 serious injuries.

Ravin brand crossbows issued the recall for their white arrow nocks after 51 different finger injuries were reported, 21 of them being serious injuries, the company stated. Since the initial recall, 28 new injuries were reported as well.

The recall involves all white plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for Ravin brand crossbows. The white arrow nocks were sold in a package of 12 and also as original equipment with Ravin R9 and R15 crossbows and with Ravin arrows. The white nocks measure about .9 inches long.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled white arrow nocks and contact Ravin Crossbows for free replacement orange nocks and up to a $1 merchandise credit for each recalled nock that is returned.

The nocks were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and other stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2017 for between $8 and $15 when sold separately from other equipment.

The arrow nocks were also included as original equipment with Ravin crossbows sold for between $1,500 and $2,000 and Ravin arrows sold for between $75 and $110.