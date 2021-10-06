Crest giving away candy safes for Halloween, but you have to act fast

(WTAJ) – The Crest Company, known for helping to protect your teeth, now plans to help protect your kid’s candy this Halloween with the #BringOnTheCandy safe giveaway!

After generations of creating some of the top dental care products from toothpaste to mouth wash, the company decided to protect something else this year… Halloween candy. The safe will allow kids to keep their candy safe from friends, siblings and even their parents!

C’mon, how many of you steal a couple of pieces of their candy while you check it when the kids get home from Trick-or-Treating, or even while they’re at school? Guilty as charged!

We're celebrating this Halloween w/ a limited edition Crest #BringOnTheCandy safe giveaway filled w/ @Crest toothpaste 🎃💙 For a chance to win, post on Instagram why you love Crest! Use #BringOnTheCandy, #sweepstakes & tag @Crest Official details: https://t.co/E3kjiWrahz pic.twitter.com/6j9WijudVc — Crest (@Crest) October 6, 2021

“We know Halloween is all about the candy. And Crest gives parents peace of mind knowing that when their kids choose sweets, Crest has them covered,” said Carlos Quintero, P&G Vice President, Oral Care North America “But Halloween candy needs protection too! So we came up with the perfect solution for parents and kids to keep their teeth and candy protected this Halloween.”

The #BringOnTheCandy Safe giveaway will run from 10/6/2021-10/9/2021 and is open to U.S. residents, 18 years and older. Parents can enter the giveaway via Instagram by posting why their family loves Crest and why they want a Crest #BringOnTheCandy Safe; be sure to include #BringOnTheCandy, #sweepstakes and tag @Crest for a chance to win. Official sweepstakes rules can be found here.