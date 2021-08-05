Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE – This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children and Chad Daybell’s previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) (WTAJ) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.