Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

(WTAJ) — Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages that have a used by date between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled.

The FDA said the issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Anyone who purchased the following items should either discard them or return them to the store where it was purchased: