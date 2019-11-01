Costumed revelers march in 46th NYC Halloween parade

Revelers gather for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of costumed revelers march in New York City’s 46th annual Village Halloween Parade.

The mile and a half parade kicked off Thursday night in Greenwich Village under an overcast and heavy police presence.

This year’s parade featured hundreds of Wild Things-themed puppets and more than 50 music bands and dancers. Batman and Batwoman costumes were plenty visible, as well as ghosts, skeletons, and even whistleblowers.

The parade is open to anyone wearing a costume. It began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family and grew into a televised extravaganza.

The New York Police Department was on “heightened vigilance” despite saying there were no credible threats.

Two years ago, Halloween was marred when a driver mowed down cyclists on a Hudson River bike path, killing eight.