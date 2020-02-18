Coronavirus evacuations continue

(CBS) — As the Coronavirus spreads, a dozen high-risk Americans were evacuated from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

They were on the quarantined cruise ship docked off Japan’s shores before they were flown into Nebraska this morning.

They will be monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for signs of the Coronavirus.

“One patient was transported to the hospital’s biocontainment unit because of a chronic condition also experiencing mild symptoms. The remainder were transported to the quarantine unit,” said Dr. Mike Wadman: University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Americans evacuated from the cruise ship not labeled as “high-risk” will still undergo an examination.

The other evacuees will be quarantined for fourteen days in U.S. military bases in California and Texas.