Coronavirus and Government response dominates debate

(CNN) — The coronavirus and the federal government’s response dominated last night’s presidential debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders stood at a safe distance from each other, as each argued why they would be the best person to lead the country in a crisis.

Both agreed they would act better than president trump, but disagreed about whether a government-run health care plan should be part of the solution.

Both candidates also discussed who they would pick as a vice president.

Sanders said he would likely pick a woman while Biden insisted he would choose a woman.