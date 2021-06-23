Congressman Joyce calls for investigation into COVID-19 origins

WASHINGTON D.C (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce M.D. from Pennsylvania called for a full congressional investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

Given mounting evidence about the virus’ origin, Dr. Joyce urged Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to join efforts to uncover the truth and seek justice for this pandemic, which devastated our local communities and cost lives and livelihoods.

“Day after day, we learn more facts and evidence that confirm what we’ve expected from the beginning – the Chinese Communist Party intentionally covered up the COVID-19 outbreak, squandering valuable time, creating dangerous misinformation, and ultimately costing lives,” said Dr. Joyce. “…Today I urge Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to join Republicans in exposing this regime’s blame in the pandemic and demanding answers from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Dr. Joyce, who served as a member of the China Task Force in 2020, led the development of more than 400 commonsense solutions to counter threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, including an investigation into the origin of the pandemic. As the only doctor on the task force, he also led the panel’s effort to end the Chinese government’s involvement in supply chains for pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other vital items.

Dr. Joyce's full remarks:

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, I rise once again to bring attention to the Chinese Communist Party’s role in this public health and economic crisis – and to call for a full Congressional investigation into the origin of this virus.

Day after day, we learn more facts and evidence that confirm what we’ve expected from the beginning – the Chinese Communist Party intentionally covered up the COVID-19 outbreak, squandering valuable time, creating dangerous misinformation, and – ultimately – costing lives.

Over a year ago, the China Task Force began raising real questions about the origin of the virus. At the time, the mainstream media and others dismissed our concerns. Despite their objections, we continued in our efforts to expose this cover up.

Now, after lives and livelihoods have been destroyed, President Biden and the Democrats finally are asking questions about this virus. They FINALLY are waking up to reality.

Not only did this pandemic start in China, but the World Health Organization acted as a willing pawn of the Chinese government to cover up this virus and hide it from the world.

After taking office, one of President Biden’s first actions was rejoining the World Health Organization at taxpayer expense – without requiring a single reform to its corrupt culture.

Time and time again, President Biden has failed to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable. Now, Congress must act.

Last year, the China Task Force developed more than 400 commonsense solutions to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s threat to our health, our economy, and our way of life. We could start by implementing these legislative solutions and restoring America’s leadership in 21st century innovation.

As a Congress, we also should build upon the China Task Force’s investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic origin, including whether the virus was engineered at the Wuhan lab.

Why delay? How many more Americans will need to suffer before we say enough?

As my friend Leader Kevin McCarthy has outlined, we need to demand transparency – and we must seek justice. We need to get to the bottom of this question and allow the truth to come to light.

Thanks to American ingenuity, resilience, and perseverance – our nation has embarked on the long path to recovery. However, while new virus cases are on the decline, this pandemic isn’t over.

For the families of more than 600,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, grief still lingers.

For the thousands of Americans struggling with post-COVID syndrome, this virus remains a central part of their lives each and every day.

For small business leaders struggling to keep their doors open amid the current workforce shortage, this is still a crisis.

Holding China accountable for the pandemic is still relevant. We cannot drag our feet, we cannot just “move on.”

This is the time for Congress to get serious about our oversight responsibilities and fully investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today I urge Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to join Republicans in exposing this regime’s blame in the pandemic and demanding answers from the Chinese Communist Party.

We must ensure that this hostile regime never again is allowed to unleash a virus onto our shores. As we have seen, lives and livelihoods are on the line.

Thank you, and I yield.