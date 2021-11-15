Company recalls baby outfits due to potential choking hazard

(WTAJ) — A company selling baby clothes has issued a recall due to a possible choking hazard after snaps reportedly fell off of the various outfits.

The recall comes from Hannah Andersson after they were contacted about the snaps falling off of two different styles of baby outfits. The outfits placed under recall were sold between July and October for $40-$46 each.

RECALLED:

Baby Ruffle Romper, the style number 66919 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. It’s a 100% cotton romper with ruffles sold in Petal Pink, Golden Hour and Juniper with a polka dot pattern in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90. There are metal snaps starting from the neckline to the center of the romper.





Baby Ruffle Romper

RECALLED:

Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set, the style number 66938 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. Metal snaps are located at the crotch of the top. It’s a 100% cotton long-sleeve top and pant set sold in Petal Pink with a pink floral pattern; Golden Hour with black and white polka dots and gold trim; and Navy Blue with a green turtle print and navy trim. The set comes in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90.





Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set

Anyone who bought the baby clothes should immediately stop using them and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund by clicking here.