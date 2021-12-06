Company recalls 234k lbs of ham, pepperoni over listeria concerns

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Michigan-based company is recalling more than 230,000 pounds of cooked, ready-to-eat ham and pepperoni over listeria concerns, according to the US Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Saftey and Inspection Service(FSIS) website.

Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, an establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., reports that the products were produced on various dates, but all products subject to the recall have “EST. M10125” inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped nationwide.

“WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED

NO CARVING REQUIRED

SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL

SEMI-BONELESS COOKED

SEASONED UNCURED HAM”

NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED

SEMI-BONELESS ALL

NATURAL COOKED

SEASONED UNCURED HAM”

SEMI-BONELESS ALL NATURAL COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED

NO CARVING REQUIRED

SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL

SEMI-BONELESS COOKED

SEASONED UNCURED HAM”

NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED

SEMI-BONELESS ALL

NATURAL COOKED

SEASONED UNCURED HAM

SEMI-BONELESS ALL NATURAL COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED

NO CARVING REQUIRED

SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL

SEMI-BONELESS COOKED

SEASONED UNCURED HAM”

NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” “Alexander & Hornung Spiral

Sliced SMOKED HAM WITH

NATURAL JUICES

Sliced SMOKED HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES “Alexander & Hornung Glazed

Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey

Ham With Natural Juices Ready to

Eat”

Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham With Natural Juices Ready to Eat” “Alexander & Hornung Boneless

HAM WATER ADDED FULLY

COOKED”

HAM WATER ADDED FULLY COOKED” “Alexander & Hornung Super Trim

Bone-In Ham Steak

Bone-In Ham Steak “Alexander & Hornung FULLY

COOKED READY TO EAT HAM

WITH NATURAL JUICES”

COOKED READY TO EAT HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES” “Food Club fully cooked spiral

sliced ham WITH NATURAL

JUICES honey cured”

sliced ham WITH NATURAL JUICES honey cured” “GARRETT VALLEY FARMS

ALL NATURAL SPIRAL SLICED

UNCURED HAM FULLY

COOKED SEMI-BONELESS”

ALL NATURAL SPIRAL SLICED UNCURED HAM FULLY COOKED SEMI-BONELESS” “BUTCHER BOY BONELESS

FULLY COOKED HAM WATER

ADDED”

FULLY COOKED HAM WATER ADDED” “NIMAN RANCH All Natural

APPLEWOOD SMOKED

UNCURED HAM”

APPLEWOOD SMOKED UNCURED HAM” “OPEN NATURE SPIRAL

SLICED SEASONED UNCURED

HAM SEMI-BONELESS

COOKED”

SLICED SEASONED UNCURED HAM SEMI-BONELESS COOKED” “FIVE STAR BRAND

PEPPERONI”

PEPPERONI” “Big Y bone-in hickory smoked

ham steak”

The company reportedly tested a sample product that showed listeria and notified FSIS. As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness.











You can view all labels of the recalled products by clicking here.

Anyone with these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.

LATEST RECALLS

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Anyone in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.