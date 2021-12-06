Company recalls 234k lbs of ham, pepperoni over listeria concerns

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Michigan-based company is recalling more than 230,000 pounds of cooked, ready-to-eat ham and pepperoni over listeria concerns, according to the US Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Saftey and Inspection Service(FSIS) website.

Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, an establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., reports that the products were produced on various dates, but all products subject to the recall have “EST. M10125” inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped nationwide.

  • “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
    NO CARVING REQUIRED
    SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL
    SEMI-BONELESS COOKED
    SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
  • “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
    SEMI-BONELESS ALL
    NATURAL COOKED
    SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
  • “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
    NO CARVING REQUIRED
    SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL
    SEMI-BONELESS COOKED
    SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
  • “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
    SEMI-BONELESS ALL
    NATURAL COOKED
    SEASONED UNCURED HAM
  • “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
    NO CARVING REQUIRED
    SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL
    SEMI-BONELESS COOKED
    SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
  • “Alexander & Hornung Spiral
    Sliced SMOKED HAM WITH
    NATURAL JUICES
  • “Alexander & Hornung Glazed
    Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey
    Ham With Natural Juices Ready to
    Eat”
  • “Alexander & Hornung Boneless
    HAM WATER ADDED FULLY
    COOKED”
  • “Alexander & Hornung Super Trim
    Bone-In Ham Steak
  • “Alexander & Hornung FULLY
    COOKED READY TO EAT HAM
    WITH NATURAL JUICES”
  • “Food Club fully cooked spiral
    sliced ham WITH NATURAL
    JUICES honey cured”
  • “GARRETT VALLEY FARMS
    ALL NATURAL SPIRAL SLICED
    UNCURED HAM FULLY
    COOKED SEMI-BONELESS”
  • “BUTCHER BOY BONELESS
    FULLY COOKED HAM WATER
    ADDED”
  • “NIMAN RANCH All Natural
    APPLEWOOD SMOKED
    UNCURED HAM”
  • “OPEN NATURE SPIRAL
    SLICED SEASONED UNCURED
    HAM SEMI-BONELESS
    COOKED”
  • “FIVE STAR BRAND
    PEPPERONI”
  • “Big Y bone-in hickory smoked
    ham steak”

The company reportedly tested a sample product that showed listeria and notified FSIS. As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness.

You can view all labels of the recalled products by clicking here.

Anyone with these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Anyone in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

