Company recalls 234k lbs of ham, pepperoni over listeria concerns

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Michigan-based company is recalling more than 230,000 pounds of cooked, ready-to-eat ham and pepperoni over listeria concerns, according to the US Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Saftey and Inspection Service(FSIS) website.
Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, an establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., reports that the products were produced on various dates, but all products subject to the recall have “EST. M10125” inside of the USDA mark of inspection.
The items were shipped nationwide.
- “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
NO CARVING REQUIRED
SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL
SEMI-BONELESS COOKED
SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
- “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
SEMI-BONELESS ALL
NATURAL COOKED
SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
- “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
NO CARVING REQUIRED
SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL
SEMI-BONELESS COOKED
SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
- “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
SEMI-BONELESS ALL
NATURAL COOKED
SEASONED UNCURED HAM
- “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED
NO CARVING REQUIRED
SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL
SEMI-BONELESS COOKED
SEASONED UNCURED HAM”
- “Alexander & Hornung Spiral
Sliced SMOKED HAM WITH
NATURAL JUICES
- “Alexander & Hornung Glazed
Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey
Ham With Natural Juices Ready to
Eat”
- “Alexander & Hornung Boneless
HAM WATER ADDED FULLY
COOKED”
- “Alexander & Hornung Super Trim
Bone-In Ham Steak
- “Alexander & Hornung FULLY
COOKED READY TO EAT HAM
WITH NATURAL JUICES”
- “Food Club fully cooked spiral
sliced ham WITH NATURAL
JUICES honey cured”
- “GARRETT VALLEY FARMS
ALL NATURAL SPIRAL SLICED
UNCURED HAM FULLY
COOKED SEMI-BONELESS”
- “BUTCHER BOY BONELESS
FULLY COOKED HAM WATER
ADDED”
- “NIMAN RANCH All Natural
APPLEWOOD SMOKED
UNCURED HAM”
- “OPEN NATURE SPIRAL
SLICED SEASONED UNCURED
HAM SEMI-BONELESS
COOKED”
- “FIVE STAR BRAND
PEPPERONI”
- “Big Y bone-in hickory smoked
ham steak”
The company reportedly tested a sample product that showed listeria and notified FSIS. As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness.
You can view all labels of the recalled products by clicking here.
Anyone with these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
Anyone in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
