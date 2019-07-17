CNN asked 8 woman voters if President Trump’s tweets were racist, here’s what they said

(CNN) — Tuesday’s congressional vote to condemn President Trump for tweeting that four non-white congresswomen should go back to their home countries fell mostly along party lines.

It appears the same is happening with much of the electorate, with many republican voters sticking by the president.

CNN’s Randi Kaye sat down with eight republican women from Texas.

The woman all raise their hands showing they don’t believe the tweets were racist.

When asked if they don’t think it’s racist to tell someone to “go back to where they came from” Kathleen Lieberman of Dallas responded:

“It’s a demonstration of how their ideology spills over. Even though they’re American, so to speak, they’re not acting American,” said Lieberman.

As the interview progresses and the eight voters make their points, the congressional vote ended up going in President Trump’s favor, even though four different republican congress members broke with their party and voted to condemn Trump’s tweets.