Civil Right Reporting Portal launches online

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady joined the Department of Justice in announcing the launch of the Civil Rights Reporting Portal today.

This new online tool will make it easier for the public to report a civil rights violation.

The new Civil Rights Reporting Portal – located at civilrights.justice.gov – will consolidate over

30 unique reporting pathways. The form is fully accessible to people with disabilities. It is also

available in both English and Spanish, with more languages to be added over the next year.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of civil rights violations should contact

the department by visiting civilrights.justice.gov.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the

United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The

Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn

makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this

portal to report civil rights violations.”

In January of this year, U.S. Attorney Brady named Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric G. Olshan and

Haley Warden-Rodgers as co-coordinators of the office’s Civil Rights efforts. Either can be

reached through the office’s main number: (412) 644-3500.