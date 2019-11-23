Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby giraffe less than a week after its father died

(CNN) — The circle of life revealed itself Saturday at the Cincinnati Zoo.
A giraffe entered the world just six days after its father, Kimba, died.
The calf and mother are doing well and bonding at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, according to a press release from the zoo. The calf’s gender is unknown, the zoo said. Mom Cece, 8, went into labor about 4:51 a.m. The 6-foot calf arrived at 6:07 a.m. and started nursing soon after.
Cece had a little trouble the first time around three years ago, when she and her calf “couldn’t quite figure out the mechanics of nursing,” the zoo said.