Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby giraffe less than a week after its father died

Mother and calf get to know each other Saturday at the Cincinnati zoo. (CNN)

(CNN) — The circle of life revealed itself Saturday at the Cincinnati Zoo.

A giraffe entered the world just six days after its father, Kimba, died.

Great news from the giraffe barn! Eight-year-old mom Cece delivered a calf at 6:07 a.m. this morning. Mom and calf, sex… Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Saturday, November 23, 2019

The calf and mother are doing well and bonding at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, according to a press release from the zoo. The calf’s gender is unknown, the zoo said. Mom Cece, 8, went into labor about 4:51 a.m. The 6-foot calf arrived at 6:07 a.m. and started nursing soon after.

Cece had a little trouble the first time around three years ago, when she and her calf “couldn’t quite figure out the mechanics of nursing,” the zoo said.