Chipotle to offer ‘Friends BOGO’ to support vaccine initiative

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WTAJ) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will offer buy-one, get-one-free entrees to support the White House’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

At participating restaurants Tuesday, July 6, from 3 p.m. to close, customers can redeem one free entree with a purchase of another entree by saying “Friends BOGO” to the cashier, according to the press release. The offer will support the White House’s National Month of Action.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a crave-able reward for getting vaccinated,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, said in the release.

The goal of National Month of Action, according to the White House, is to focus on making it easier for people to get vaccinated, mobilize the country around vaccine outreach and educational efforts, and incentivize vaccinations.

In addition to the “Friends BOGO” offer, Chipotle announced it is supporting Folds of Honor through its Round-Up For Real Change feature on the app and the website from July 1 through 14. Folds of Honor awards scholarships to families of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

A full list of incentives offered to those who receive the vaccine can be found on the government’s vaccine website.