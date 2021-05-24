Not your average chicken sandwich: Pringles release new flavor

(WTAJ) — Another brand is trying to make a name for itself in the ongoing chicken sandwich war. Entering the ring: Pringles.

Pringles has partnered with Wendy’s to put all the flavors of the spicy chicken sandwich into a single Pringles chip. And if you want a taste of the real thing, each Pringles can comes with a code to unlock a free spicy chicken sandwich from Wendy’s.

There’s a NEW spicy chicken player in the game: Pringles @Wendys Spicy Chicken.



Limited time only. Get em’ while they’re hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD1CklGqoe — Pringles (@Pringles) May 21, 2021

“Our partnership with Wendy’s is a match made in flavor-heaven, so we’re thrilled to have another collab with an equally talked about, fan-favorite menu item,” Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles said. “Following the enthusiasm for Pringles Baconator, we knew we had to challenge ourselves and perfectly capture the flavor of another popular menu item. The debut of Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken provides a crunchy, unnecessarily genius way to enjoy the spicy, juicy deliciousness of the #1 hands-down best chicken sandwich in the U.S. in a single crisp.”

The Spicy Chicken Pringles will be available nationwide starting in June.