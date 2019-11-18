Chick-Fil-A will no longer donate to Anti-LGBTQ organizations

SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CNN) — Chick-Fil-A will no longer donate money to charities with Anti-LGBTQ views.

The fast food chain announced Monday that starting next year, it will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness, and hunger.

Chick-Fil-A’s donations and comments from its executives have caused controversy over the past several years.

CEO Dan Cathy has said the Atlanta-based fast food company supports “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

Gay rights groups have boycotted and opposed the chain over its stance on same-sex marriage.

In a statement, gay rights organization ‘GLAAD’ said customers and employees should quote “greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”