Chick-fil-A offering free chicken to hometown heroes

(WTAJ) — As a way to thank hometown heroes, fast-food chain Chick-fil-A in Altoona is offering free chicken this week to nurses, first responders, police and military veterans.

Nurses can head to Chick-fil-A May 5 for a free entrée and first responders, police and military veterans can attend May 6. Participants will have an option to choose between a free 8-count nugget or the original Chick-fil-A sandwich.

This deal runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must bring a professional ID card to receive the deal.