(WTAJ) -- Amid concern over the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases as the country continues to try and re-open and is testing more than any other, national retailers have begun to require all customers to wear a facemask with Starbucks leading the way on July 15.

Following guidance from the CDC, retailers have become more strict in their attempt to keep customers as safe as possible and limit the spread of COVID-19. Many have shortened their hours so they have time to clean and sanitize, placed contactless hand sanitizer dispensers through the store, placed plexiglass between clerks and customers, and many, including smaller businesses, have adapted to curbside pick-up.