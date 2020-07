(WTAJ) — The CDC is projecting the United States could see more than 157 thousand deaths due to Coronavirus by the end of the first week of August.

The prediction pulls together two dozen individual forecasts made by outside groups and researchers. It gives a range of nearly 150 thousand deaths, to up to more than 168 thousand.

The CDC says they predict states like Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas to all record a higher number of deaths in the coming weeks.