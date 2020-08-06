CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.
The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.
The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.
The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.
AFM can lead to permanent disability.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Destination PA: Pymatuning State Park
- Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing back ‘Fixer Upper’
- 81Fired Up: Robots, nonexistent sidewalks, and a bathroom encounter gone wrong!
- Former NY mayor dies, 2 others hospitalized in food processor explosion
- State College Borough ordinance on masking is signed, read the final version of the ordinance