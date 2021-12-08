Caught on Camera: NYPD Officer rescues man from burning car

NEW YORK (WTAJ) — An NYPD officer acted fast when they saw the driver was still in a car that caught fire just before Thanksgiving.

Bodycam footage that was recently released shows the officer trying to put out the fire before realizing the driver was still inside Tuesday, Nov. 23. The officer, without hesitation or regard for his own safety, pulled the driver from the full engulfed car.

Due to the officer’s actions, the driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local NYC hospital in stable condition, a news release stated.