Caught on Camera: Bus driver slams on brakes, injures child

MESA, Az. (WTAJ) — An Arizona school bus driver is in trouble with the law after injuring a child.

Mesa police say Jamie Danielle-Tellez slammed on the brakes which caused an 11-year-old to fly forward and strike the windshield.

The boy suffered injuries to his head and hip.

Authorities say Tellez admitted to the quick stop. He was upset that the boy had thrown a piece of paper, which didn’t make it into the garbage can.

The school department fired Tellez and contacted police immediately after finding out about the incident.

Tellez, who has yet to enter a plea, will return to court later this month for a status conference.