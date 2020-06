U.S. extends border restrictions to July 21 with Canada and Mexico

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, de Rham family members from the U.S. and Canada visit at the border between the countries in Peace Arch Park, in Blaine, Wash. With the border closed to nonessential travel amid the global pandemic, families and couples across the continent have found themselves cut off from loved ones on the other side. But the recent reopening of Peace Arch Park, which spans from Blaine into Surrey, British Columbia, at the far western end of the 3,987-mile contiguous border, has given at least a few separated parents, siblings, lovers and friends a rare chance for some better-than-Skype visits. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

In the meantime, The U.S. and Mexico have also agreed to keep their borders closed until Jusy 21, 2020 as well.

“Both countries continue trying to coordinate sanitary measures in the border region. The (travel restrictions) will remain current until July 21, 2020,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The restrictions were announced in March have already been extended through April and May.

Citizens who are returning to their home country are exempt from this closure and may return home to Mexico, America, or Canada.