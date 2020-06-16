U.S. extends border restrictions to July 21 with Canada and Mexico

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.
In the meantime, The U.S. and Mexico have also agreed to keep their borders closed until Jusy 21, 2020 as well.
“Both countries continue trying to coordinate sanitary measures in the border region. The (travel restrictions) will remain current until July 21, 2020,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The restrictions were announced in March have already been extended through April and May.
Citizens who are returning to their home country are exempt from this closure and may return home to Mexico, America, or Canada.