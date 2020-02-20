Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

(WHIO) -- Jessica Boomershine stood on the seat attached to this kiosk for several minutes, staring at the ceiling, then stepped down. She would then drag a chair over, apparently for more stable footing. She waits for a while, with no one paying attention and then climbs up on top of the monitor.

There's a brief 30-second pause before she presumably moves a ceiling tile out of the way.and then, with other inmates now watching closely, climbs up and out of sight.