California teachers exposed to jet fuel dump plan lawsuit

Southern California teachers plan to file a lawsuit after a commercial airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel over a densely populated area, including several schools, while making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport.

Attorney Gloria Allred said Friday that teachers who were exposed to the fuel are filing a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines.

Firefighters say nearly 60 schoolchildren and teachers exposed to the smelly vapor Tuesday were examined for minor skin and lung irritations.

Not much is known about the health effects of exposure to kerosene-type jet fuel.

A message seeking comment was sent to Delta on Friday.