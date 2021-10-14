Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold nationwide

(WTAJ) — Butterball has issued a recall alert for more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey items sold in stores.

The recalled product may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products have establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries as of this writing.

FSIS urges consumers to check their fridge and freezer to make sure they don’t have the recalled products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.