Budweiser introduces new candle, does it smell like beer?

(WTAJ) — Budweiser partnered with the candle company, Homesick, to create a limited edition, Backyard BBQ candle to close out the summer season.
The scent embraces all that is a traditional American Barbeque— a musky scent with hints of allspice, barley and smoke— that transports you to relaxed times in the backyard sipping on an ice-cold Budweiser.
“We love capturing the moments that matter most through scent, so we had a blast working with Budweiser on this collaboration,” Lauren Lamagna, general manager at Homesick said, in a press release.
The Homesick x Budweiser Backyard BBQ candle is available on Homesick’s website for $35. Also, shoppers can spend an additional $15 to print a personalized message on the candle’s jar to share a special summer memory with friends and family.
“So many of our favorite summer memories involve BBQ and Bud, meaning we had a ton of personal experience to draw on creating these candles. We hope the fans love them as much as we do,” Lamagna continued.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.