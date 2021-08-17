Budweiser introduces new candle, does it smell like beer?

(WTAJ) — Budweiser partnered with the candle company, Homesick, to create a limited edition, Backyard BBQ candle to close out the summer season.

The scent embraces all that is a traditional American Barbeque— a musky scent with hints of allspice, barley and smoke— that transports you to relaxed times in the backyard sipping on an ice-cold Budweiser.

“We love capturing the moments that matter most through scent, so we had a blast working with Budweiser on this collaboration,” Lauren Lamagna, general manager at Homesick said, in a press release.

The Homesick x Budweiser Backyard BBQ candle is available on Homesick’s website for $35. Also, shoppers can spend an additional $15 to print a personalized message on the candle’s jar to share a special summer memory with friends and family.

“So many of our favorite summer memories involve BBQ and Bud, meaning we had a ton of personal experience to draw on creating these candles. We hope the fans love them as much as we do,” Lamagna continued.