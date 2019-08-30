Brother of Olympic medalist charged in triple murder

(CNN) — Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles’ brother is now facing murder charges.

Police in Ohio say Tevin Biles-Thomas pulled the trigger in a shooting that killed three people in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

It happened during a party in a home after a group of people who were not invited reportedly showed up.

Gunfire erupted after they refused to leave.

According to the “Washington Post,” police arrested the 24-year-old at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he is on active duty with the Army.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for September 13, 2019, in Cleveland.

The “post” also reports Biles-Thomas and Simone did not grow up in the same household.

He was reportedly raised by his great-aunt while Simone was adopted by her grandparents