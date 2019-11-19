Breakstone issues voluntary recall on cottage cheese varieties

(WTAJ) — Breakstone issued a voluntary recall on select varieties of their cottage cheese sold throughout the U.S.

The F.D.A. alert states that there might be pieces of red plastic and/or metal that may have gotten into the production process.

Breakstone discovered the issue after a consumer contacted them about a piece of red plastic in their container of cottage cheese. Breakstone reports there have been six complaints but no reports of illness or injury related to the issue.

Roughly 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese is being recalled. They have been sent to retailers and distributors across the U.S.