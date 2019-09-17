BREAKING: Pirates closer Vazquez arrested on charges of soliciting a minor

(WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested today and charged with various charges relating to a ‘relationship’ he was in via text message with a 13-year-old girl.

It was reported that the girl, now 15, was recently sent a video from Vazquez where he was doing a sexual act and telling the girl they would have sex after his season was over.

Earlier today Felipe Vazquez was taken into custody without incident by members of the PA State Police at his residence in Pittsburgh for a warrant out of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He’s being arraigned by an Allegheny County Magistrate this afternoon. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 17, 2019

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement stated that they began the investigation into Vazquez in August.

The MLB placed Vazquez on administrative leave following the arrest.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez is being put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest for solicitation of a child, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 17, 2019

KDKA Pittsburgh reports the Pittsburgh Pirates have released this statement:

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

Vazquez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and will be arraigned this afternoon.

He also is facing extradition back to Florida.