Boy bullied for homemade UT shirt to be offered a scholarship, school announces

The Florida boy who captured the hearts of Vol Nation and the country after he was bullied for his homemade Tennessee shirt has been offered a four-year scholarship, the school announced Thursday.

The University of Tennessee announced Thursday a fourth-grader from Tallahassee, Florida will be awarded a four-year scholarship covering tuition and fees beginning in fall of 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.

The fourth-grader made national news after his teacher posted on Facebook that some students were bullying the child for his homemade Tennessee shirt during the school’s College Colors day.

Vol Nation opened their hearts and sent him tons of encouragement merchandise. The university also announced Thursday they’ve pre-sold over 50,000 shirts featuring the design from the boy with proceeds benefitting an anti-bullying non-profit.

The boy’s design was even featured on the Rock, a popular public forum on the Tennessee campus.