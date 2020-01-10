Border patrol increases security after Iranian attack

Border patrol is increasing security following tensions with Iran.
“As the agency charged with safeguarding the American people and the nation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains vigilant and is operating with an enhanced security posture at U.S. ports of entry,” said the Department of Homeland Security agency in a written statement.
The statement goes on to say, “CBP has understood Iran and its proxies to be a very capable adversary for some time.”
Travelers may experience increased wait times and additional screening.
“CBP is committed to protecting the civil rights and civil liberties of every individual whom we encounter.”
