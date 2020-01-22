Boeing stops making 737 max airplanes

(CNN) — Boeing’s 737 max airplane is now officially on hold.

The company confirmed its Renton, Washington assembly line has stopped building the best-selling plane.

The 737 max was grounded in March after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Although Boeing couldn’t deliver the 737 planes to customers, the company continued to build the jets.

It now has about 400 jets parked in Washington and Texas, waiting to be delivered to airlines around the world.

Boeing hoped the plane would fly again before the end of 2019, but in December, the faa’s administrator said approval would not come until some time in 2020.

A week later, the shutdown plans were announced.