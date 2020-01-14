Body found in chimney believed to be missing 14-year-old in Ohio

PORT CLINTON, OHIO, — The case of a missing Ohio teen has been closed.

Police say the body of 14-year-old Harley Dilly was found in a chimney on Monday night.

The home is unoccupied and being remodeled so no one was there to hear or see Harley or anything out of the ordinary

At this time, Police believe his death was an accident. They say it appears the teen climbed from a nearby antenna tower and slipped in the chimney, shoved his coat and glasses down a flue and then got stuck.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.