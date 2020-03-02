Bloomberg planning to head to Michigan this week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A California man who is on the autism spectrum was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz imposed the sentence on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California, rejecting a request by prosecutors for the maximum 20-year sentence.