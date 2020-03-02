Bloomberg planning to head to Michigan this week

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Michigan later this week and following Super Tuesday.
On Thursday, Bloomberg will travel to Macomb County which will be his campaigns third trip to Michigan.
“Mike is running for president to unite our country when it is more divided than ever and to defeat Donald Trump,” said Dan Kanninen, States Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020 in a written press release.
