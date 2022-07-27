CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United States House of Representatives is poised to consider a bill that would extend the broad use of telehealth by Medicare beneficiaries through the end of 2024.

During the pandemic, lawmakers loosened policies to make telehealth more broadly available. Those rules are set to expire, however, on October 14 unless the Biden administration extends the public emergency.

“During this pandemic, we’ve had to work from home, learn from home, and heal from home,” Congressman John Joyce, representing the 13th district said. “Telemedicine has developed and advanced and this piece of legislation for telehealth and telemedicine visits to continue.”

Research shows that during the first year of the pandemic, more than 28 million Medicare beneficiaries used telehealth services.

“The pandemic has taught us many things and it’s taught us the importance of telemedicine,” Joyce said. “I hear from former patients, from constituents, from doctors, from nurses, from hospitals, that this is an integral part of healthcare today and to be able to enhance and continue the reimbursement through Medicare and telemedicine is so important.”