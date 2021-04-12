Biden infrastructure plan gets pushback

President Biden is meeting with members of Congress from both parties Monday, hoping to build support for his massive infrastructure plan.

The $2.3 trillion package would be one of the biggest investments in public works in a generation investing in roads, bridges, water pipes, airports, broadband and the electrical grid. He plans to pay for it by increasing the corporate tax rate.

Republicans want a plan that’s about one-quarter of the size and argue parts of the president’s plan don’t belong in an infrastructure package. But there is no bill yet – leaving room for bi-partisanship.

“The president is willing to negotiate what this looks like. He knows that it – that his current plan is going to be changed,” Secretary of ‘Energy Jennifer Granholm said.