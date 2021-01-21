Bernie Sanders with mittens trends, bobblehead announced for pre-order

There was no shortage of fashion statements on inauguration day, but one came from a very unlikely source, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

The former presidential candidate wore a beige parka and a pair of distinctive wool mittens. It all led very quickly to a photo of him sitting cross-legged….that went viral on social media.

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold, we’re not so concerned with good fashion, we wanna keep warm and that’s what I did today,” Bernie said

Senator Sanders was photoshopped into different scenes, including the iron throne from “Game of Thrones,” the bench in “Forrest Gump,” and even a seat on the New York City subway.

Vermont school teacher Jen Ellis gave Sanders the mittens back in 2016. She makes them out of re-purposed wool and fleece.

“People wear things from famous fashion designers to the inauguration and there was Bernie wearing mittens that I made in my craft room with a sewing machine that my mother game to me when I was 12,” Ellis said.

Don’t bother trying to contact Ellis for a pair of her mittens though. She says she doesn’t have any left.

You may have a better chance of getting a Bernie Sanders inauguration day bobblehead that has been unveiled and is available for pre-order for only $25.

You can visit the Bobblehead Hall of Fame store by clicking here.