Bernie Sanders with mittens trends, bobblehead announced for pre-order

National News

by: NAOMI RUCHIM CBS NEWS NEW YORK.

Posted: / Updated:

There was no shortage of fashion statements on inauguration day, but one came from a very unlikely source, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

The former presidential candidate wore a beige parka and a pair of distinctive wool mittens. It all led very quickly to a photo of him sitting cross-legged….that went viral on social media.

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold, we’re not so concerned with good fashion, we wanna keep warm and that’s what I did today,” Bernie said

Senator Sanders was photoshopped into different scenes, including the iron throne from “Game of Thrones,” the bench in “Forrest Gump,” and even a seat on the New York City subway.

Vermont school teacher Jen Ellis gave Sanders the mittens back in 2016. She makes them out of re-purposed wool and fleece.

“People wear things from famous fashion designers to the inauguration and there was Bernie wearing mittens that I made in my craft room with a sewing machine that my mother game to me when I was 12,” Ellis said.

Don’t bother trying to contact Ellis for a pair of her mittens though. She says she doesn’t have any left.

You may have a better chance of getting a Bernie Sanders inauguration day bobblehead that has been unveiled and is available for pre-order for only $25.

You can visit the Bobblehead Hall of Fame store by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss