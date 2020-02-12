Bernie Sanders projected winner of New Hampshire Primary

(CBS) — CBS News is projecting Bernie Sanders as the winner of the New Hampshire Democratic Primary, making him the first non-president to snag back-to-back primaries in the granite state.

“Let me say here tonight, this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” said Bernie Sanders.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a strong finish in second place.

“Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all has shown that we are here to stay,” said Pete Buttigieg.

And the surging senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, is in third.

Some Klobuchar supporters say she won them over with her performance in last week’s debate.

“The people of NH, because of you we are taking this campaign to Nevada,” said Amy Klobuchar

It was a disappointing night for Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who both pledged to continue the fight Biden left New Hampshire to attend a rally in South Carolina.

“Look, we’re going to be back, going to be back in New Hampshire. We’re going to be back to defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Joe Biden.

The Democratic field will be a little smaller going forward, Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet both suspended their long-shot campaigns.