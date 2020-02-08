Battle to contain Coronavirus continues

(CBS) — As the Coronavirus spreads, so do concerns of keeping it under control.

Two more planes full of Americans from Wuhan, China, arrived in California today.

Passengers will be put in quarantine for 14 days to protect against the spread of the virus.

This also comes after a Diamond Princess Cruise Ship was quarantined in Japan.

Sixty-one passengers were removed from the ship after they tested positive for the virus.

“Our top priority is keeping the risk to the American public low, and we’re working on all fronts to do that.,” said Alex Azar: Health and Human Services Secretary.

The world health organization says there’s a global shortage of protective equipment, including masks and gloves, to fight the outbreak, but it’s working on a solution.