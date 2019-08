(CNN) — You know those days where everything feels like it’s just going wrong?

Well it was certainly one such day for this unlucky baseball fan.

It’s the 9th inning of the Giants vs. Phillies came when a foul ball goes into the stands.

This man tries to catch it but ends up losing his beer, and then the ball, to another fan!

He was a good sport though, still throwing his hands in the air and then talking to the other fan for a good laugh.