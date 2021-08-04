Barbie honors six front-line workers for their contribution against COVID-19

(WTAJ) — Toy company Mattel, Inc., announced it launched six Barbies to honor front-line workers who made sacrifices against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, said in a press release. “To shine a light on their efforts, we are sharing their stories and leveraging Barbie’s platform to inspire the next generation to take after these heroes and give back.”

The six role models who have shown unprecedented courage during the pandemic that are being honored include the following:

Amy O’Sullivan, RN (United States) – Emergency Room nurse Amy O’Sullivan treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, became ill and was intubated, then a few weeks later returned to work to continue taking care of others.

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz (United States) – Dr. Cruz, a frontline worker from Las Vegas, NV, during the pandemic, joined forces with other Asian-American physicians to fight racial bias and discrimination.

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa (Canada)- A psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto, Canada, Dr. Oriuwa has advocated against systemic racism in healthcare, which has been further highlighted by the pandemic.

Professor Sarah Gilbert (United Kingdom) – As a professor of vaccinology, Professor Gilbert led the development of the University of Oxford vaccine in the U.K.

Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus (Brazil) – As a biomedical researcher, Dr. Goes is credited for leading the sequencing of the genome of a COVID-19 variant in Brazil.

Dr. Kirby White (Australia) – A General Practitioner in Australia, Dr. White co-founded the Gowns for Doctors initiative – by developing a PPE gown that could be laundered and re-used, allowing frontline workers in Victoria, AU to continue seeing patients during the pandemic.

As part of Mattel’s #ThankYouHeroes signature program, $5 for each Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll sold at Target will go toward the First Responders Children Foundation (FRCF), which benefits the children of first responders.

Barbie is also introducing the Fast Cast Clinic playset with a Barbie doctor doll and four play areas: a medical station, an exam table, an x-ray machine and a gift shop. The set will also include dough that can be shaped to create leg/arm casts and create wraps with the bandage maker, the release said. Additionally, a set of crutches and over 30 other pieces will be included.

For more information, head to Mattel’s website.