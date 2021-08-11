Back to School: Chipotle giving $100k back to teachers for school supplies

(WTAJ) — Chipotle is looking to give back to school teachers this year by giving away $100,000 to reimburse them for back to school supplies they bought out of pocket.
The company sent a Tweet on Tuesday telling teachers they could be reimbursed for the back to school school supplies they bought out of pocket. All it takes is a reply to their tweet with a picture and the hashtag #suppliescontest.
The give away is open to teachers in the 50 United State and D.C. working during the ’21-’22 school year. It officially kicked off when Chipotle sent the tweet and will run until the end of August (Aug. 31) or while supplies last.
Chipotle says they will reimburse teachers up to $599 and the winners will be randomly selected and direct messaged on Twitter through the @ChiptoleTweets official account. You’ll also need a Venmo account to accept the payment.
For more information and all rules and regulations check out www.chipotle.com/teachers
