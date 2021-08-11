Back to School: Chipotle giving $100k back to teachers for school supplies

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WTAJ) — Chipotle is looking to give back to school teachers this year by giving away $100,000 to reimburse them for back to school supplies they bought out of pocket.

The company sent a Tweet on Tuesday telling teachers they could be reimbursed for the back to school school supplies they bought out of pocket. All it takes is a reply to their tweet with a picture and the hashtag #suppliescontest.

Teachers! We’re giving away $100K for your back-to-school shopping. Reply w/ a pic of your school supplies receipt + #suppliescontest & you could get reimbursed on @Venmo 💸



No Purch Req. 50 US&DC, 18+, teachers for 21-22 school yr. Max repay $599. Rules: https://t.co/kF1Dfhnmwq — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 10, 2021

The give away is open to teachers in the 50 United State and D.C. working during the ’21-’22 school year. It officially kicked off when Chipotle sent the tweet and will run until the end of August (Aug. 31) or while supplies last.

Chipotle says they will reimburse teachers up to $599 and the winners will be randomly selected and direct messaged on Twitter through the @ChiptoleTweets official account. You’ll also need a Venmo account to accept the payment.

For more information and all rules and regulations check out www.chipotle.com/teachers