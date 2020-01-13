Baby opossum beaten with golf clubs in South Carolina

There are reportedly witnesses who saw the attack, but they aren't talking.

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (CNN) — A baby opossum is recovering after a vicious beating in South Carolina.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the animal, who’s been named Scarlett.

Staff there claim the animal was beaten with golf clubs at a Hilton Head golf course. The opossum suffered numerous injuries, including a broken jaw and a gash on the throat. Scarlett was also blinded from the attack.

The matter is under investigation by the state’s department of natural resources. There are reportedly witnesses who saw the attack, but they aren’t talking.

So far, more than $8,000 has been raised to aid Scarlett in her recovery. She’ll stay in rehab until her health improves.

The rehab center says if she’s not able to make it on her own in the wild, she’ll stay with a volunteer in Hilton Head.