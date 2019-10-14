Authorities investigating after finding body behind North Carolina supermarket

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found in a wooded area of St. Pauls.
Major Damien Mclean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 the body was discovered behind a Piggly Wiggly on South Fifth Street.
The circumstances surrounding this are still unclear. Investigators are working to learn more now.
More information is expected to be released soon.
Count on News13 for updates.
