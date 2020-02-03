Authorities in southern California are investigating a bus shooting early Monday (Feb. 3).

The California Highway Patrol said there were multiple victims after a shooting on a Greyhound bus heading north on the 5 Freeway near Lebec Monday (Feb. 3) morning.

Lebec is about 77 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. local time (PT) while the bus was traveling on the freeway. When shots were fired, the driver exited the freeway and parked at a Valero gas station.

The CHP said the extent of the victims’ injuries was unclear and did not immediately say if there were any deaths.

It was not known what prompted the suspect to open fire or what caused the gunfire to stop.

Further information regarding the suspect was not available, and it was not known if the person was in custody.

Authorities said the situation is stable and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies and CHP were at the scene as the bus was parked at the Valero gas station.